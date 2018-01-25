All apartments in Jacksonville
6531 SOLANDRA DR
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

6531 SOLANDRA DR

6531 Solandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Solandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
AVAILABLE APRIL 17thONLY $1,275. / Mo.3-BED ROOM, 2-BATH BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT FENCED REAR YARD WITH STORAGE SHED.Freshly painted and new flooring. Fully Equipped Kitchen, Living Room, Den, LARGE COVERED FRONT PORCH. Carport with storage area.Very Convenient to NAS JAX and lots of shopping. ASK ABOUT OUR FIRST RESPONDER AND MILITARY DISCOUNT.Call NOW to schedule a COVID SAFE or VIRTUAL Showing on the 17th of APRIL. APPLICATION FEE - $49. PER ADULTCALL OR TEXT ME FOR A RENTAL APPLICATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 SOLANDRA DR have any available units?
6531 SOLANDRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 SOLANDRA DR have?
Some of 6531 SOLANDRA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 SOLANDRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6531 SOLANDRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 SOLANDRA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6531 SOLANDRA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6531 SOLANDRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 6531 SOLANDRA DR offers parking.
Does 6531 SOLANDRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 SOLANDRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 SOLANDRA DR have a pool?
No, 6531 SOLANDRA DR does not have a pool.
Does 6531 SOLANDRA DR have accessible units?
No, 6531 SOLANDRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 SOLANDRA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6531 SOLANDRA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

