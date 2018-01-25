6531 SOLANDRA DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 17thONLY $1,275. / Mo.3-BED ROOM, 2-BATH BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT FENCED REAR YARD WITH STORAGE SHED.Freshly painted and new flooring. Fully Equipped Kitchen, Living Room, Den, LARGE COVERED FRONT PORCH. Carport with storage area.Very Convenient to NAS JAX and lots of shopping. ASK ABOUT OUR FIRST RESPONDER AND MILITARY DISCOUNT.Call NOW to schedule a COVID SAFE or VIRTUAL Showing on the 17th of APRIL. APPLICATION FEE - $49. PER ADULTCALL OR TEXT ME FOR A RENTAL APPLICATION.