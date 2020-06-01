6519 White Blossom Circle

Amenities

Spacious two bedroom townhome in Twinleaf with attached garage - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Twinleaf at Bartram Park is a gated townhome community. Featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool, and fitness center. Designed to be a tranquil hideaway from the hustle and bustle, Twinleaf is set within a private nature preserve that reveals impeccable landscaping, winding walking paths, and a sense of welcoming.



This two bedroom, two bathroom, plus den second-story carriage home features a dramatic staircase entrance, vaulted ceiling, and a lanai balcony with breathtaking views. Enjoy the convenient indoor laundry room and attached garage.



Bartram Park residents enjoy the conveniences of gated neighborhoods, dining, shopping, banks, grocery store within walking distance. Twinleaf is close to interstates, shopping, fine dining, entertainment and the beaches.



Pets Welcomed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Small pets under 25lbs only.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2669072)