6519 White Blossom Circle
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6519 White Blossom Circle

6519 White Blossom Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6519 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious two bedroom townhome in Twinleaf with attached garage - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Twinleaf at Bartram Park is a gated townhome community. Featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool, and fitness center. Designed to be a tranquil hideaway from the hustle and bustle, Twinleaf is set within a private nature preserve that reveals impeccable landscaping, winding walking paths, and a sense of welcoming.

This two bedroom, two bathroom, plus den second-story carriage home features a dramatic staircase entrance, vaulted ceiling, and a lanai balcony with breathtaking views. Enjoy the convenient indoor laundry room and attached garage.

Bartram Park residents enjoy the conveniences of gated neighborhoods, dining, shopping, banks, grocery store within walking distance. Twinleaf is close to interstates, shopping, fine dining, entertainment and the beaches.

Pets Welcomed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Small pets under 25lbs only.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2669072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 White Blossom Circle have any available units?
6519 White Blossom Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6519 White Blossom Circle have?
Some of 6519 White Blossom Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 White Blossom Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6519 White Blossom Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 White Blossom Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6519 White Blossom Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6519 White Blossom Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6519 White Blossom Circle offers parking.
Does 6519 White Blossom Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 White Blossom Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 White Blossom Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6519 White Blossom Circle has a pool.
Does 6519 White Blossom Circle have accessible units?
No, 6519 White Blossom Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 White Blossom Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6519 White Blossom Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
