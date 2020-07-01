All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

6503 Solandra Dr

6503 Solandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6503 Solandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 at 6503 Solandra Drive - 3/2 available for rent on May 1st!

(RLNE5669914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Solandra Dr have any available units?
6503 Solandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6503 Solandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Solandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Solandra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr offer parking?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have a pool?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have accessible units?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

