Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6503 Solandra Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6503 Solandra Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6503 Solandra Dr
6503 Solandra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6503 Solandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 at 6503 Solandra Drive - 3/2 available for rent on May 1st!
(RLNE5669914)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have any available units?
6503 Solandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6503 Solandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Solandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Solandra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr offer parking?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have a pool?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have accessible units?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 Solandra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 Solandra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia