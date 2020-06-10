All apartments in Jacksonville
6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR

6490 White Blossom Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6490 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

***** GROUND FLOOR FLAT ******Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1st FLOOR condo. (The 3rd Bedroom may also be used as an office exercise room or Den). This Ground floor flat has porcelain wood plank flooring installed in main living area.Open kitchen/Breakfast nook with Range/Oven, Microwave and refrigerator. Washer & Dryer included. Private & Peaceful views of the lake. 1-car garage with built-in storage. This Beautiful home is in excellent condition has nice view of the pond.TWINLEAF is a Gated community. Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center. TWINLEAF is located in the BARTRAM PARK area, 10 minutes to The Avenues Mall, Great shopping, Publix, Town Center, Restaurants, short drive to NAS/JAX, St. Augustine or Jacksonville. Baptist South Hospital only 5 Minutes awa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have any available units?
6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have?
Some of 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offers parking.
Does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has a pool.
Does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have accessible units?
No, 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has units with dishwashers.
