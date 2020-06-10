6490 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

***** GROUND FLOOR FLAT ******Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1st FLOOR condo. (The 3rd Bedroom may also be used as an office exercise room or Den). This Ground floor flat has porcelain wood plank flooring installed in main living area.Open kitchen/Breakfast nook with Range/Oven, Microwave and refrigerator. Washer & Dryer included. Private & Peaceful views of the lake. 1-car garage with built-in storage. This Beautiful home is in excellent condition has nice view of the pond.TWINLEAF is a Gated community. Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center. TWINLEAF is located in the BARTRAM PARK area, 10 minutes to The Avenues Mall, Great shopping, Publix, Town Center, Restaurants, short drive to NAS/JAX, St. Augustine or Jacksonville. Baptist South Hospital only 5 Minutes awa