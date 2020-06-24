Rent Calculator
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR
6486 White Blossom Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
6486 White Blossom Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful & spacious condo sits on end with common area lawn adjacent to unit. Screened-in lanai overlooks lake. Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have any available units?
6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR offer parking?
No, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not offer parking.
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR has a pool.
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have accessible units?
No, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6486 WHITE BLOSSOM CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
