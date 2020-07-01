6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Excellent home and desirable location Walk-in-Closet(s); Tiled floors through out most of the house. Great room with open floor plan.Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Range and Microwave. - All stainless steel.Living Room, Dining Room.Kitchen - Granite counters, Deep bowl sink, Upgraded cabinets.Big breakfast nook, Upgraded cabinets with granite , Wall to wall window bench.Master suite - Tiled walk in shower, Marble garden tub, Double vanity counter top. Big Walk in closet, Tiled floor in bath.Three bedrooms, Tech area All tiled.Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms.Prewired for surround sound.Irrigation system.House pest control included.Existing appliances will be replaced with new ones.