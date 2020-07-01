All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 3 2020

6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD

6462 Greenland Chase Road · No Longer Available
Location

6462 Greenland Chase Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Excellent home and desirable location Walk-in-Closet(s); Tiled floors through out most of the house. Great room with open floor plan.Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Range and Microwave. - All stainless steel.Living Room, Dining Room.Kitchen - Granite counters, Deep bowl sink, Upgraded cabinets.Big breakfast nook, Upgraded cabinets with granite , Wall to wall window bench.Master suite - Tiled walk in shower, Marble garden tub, Double vanity counter top. Big Walk in closet, Tiled floor in bath.Three bedrooms, Tech area All tiled.Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms.Prewired for surround sound.Irrigation system.House pest control included.Existing appliances will be replaced with new ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have any available units?
6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have?
Some of 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD offer parking?
No, 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD has a pool.
Does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6462 GREENLAND CHASE BLVD has units with dishwashers.

