6441 Diamond Leaf Court North

Come home to this charming all tile split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, living room and bonus room helps keep air circulating and AC bills lower. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Nice dining area with pendant light. Take your entertaining outside to a large covered patio and also enjoy the large fenced back yard. Modern kitchen with stylish granite counter-tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and built in microwave. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the bath features a skylight for plenty of natural light and a tiled, low entry shower. Plenty of additional storage in the large shed in the back yard. To view this home call 321-473-0160. This is pet friendly home - call for details. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary wit

