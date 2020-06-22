All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6441 Diamond Leaf Court North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6441 Diamond Leaf Court North

6441 N Diamond Leaf Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6441 N Diamond Leaf Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this charming all tile split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, living room and bonus room helps keep air circulating and AC bills lower. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Nice dining area with pendant light. Take your entertaining outside to a large covered patio and also enjoy the large fenced back yard. Modern kitchen with stylish granite counter-tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and built in microwave. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the bath features a skylight for plenty of natural light and a tiled, low entry shower. Plenty of additional storage in the large shed in the back yard. To view this home call 321-473-0160. This is pet friendly home - call for details. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary wit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have any available units?
6441 Diamond Leaf Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have?
Some of 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North currently offering any rent specials?
6441 Diamond Leaf Court North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North is pet friendly.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North offer parking?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not offer parking.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have a pool?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not have a pool.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have accessible units?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 Diamond Leaf Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia