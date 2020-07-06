6426 Bowden Rd

Amenities

parking furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Turn-Key Fully-Furnished Office for Lease - Property Id: 146041



Now Available for Immediate Occupancy!



Fully Furnished!

?All furnishings are in excellent condition and include chairs, desks, a Nextel telephone system, refrigerator, and more.



This location contains:

5 private offices

4 cubicles

a conference area

a reception area

a break room

bathroom

marble floors

and tons of parking



Highly Visible and Central Location.



A beautifully maintained office located moments from Interstate 95, J. Turner Butler Boulevard and only minutes to Downtown Jacksonville.



This is a prize location adjacent to Northeast Florida's largest business park - Southpoint Business Park.



Busy neighborhood shopping center with five on-site restaurants including Mr. Taco, Thai Spice Kitchen, Pho Bang, Pizza Pizza Pizza, and SAWA Sushi.



View Video Walk-Through video of property here:



https://youtu.be/8ctR-ORzGQM



Serious inquiries only.



Please email or call for additional details and to set up a viewing of the property. (904) 242-9000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146041p

Property Id 146041



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084606)