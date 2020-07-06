6426 Bowden Rd

Amenities
Turn-Key Fully-Furnished Office for Lease - Property Id: 146041
Now Available for Immediate Occupancy!
Fully Furnished!
?All furnishings are in excellent condition and include chairs, desks, a Nextel telephone system, refrigerator, and more.
This location contains:
5 private offices
4 cubicles
a conference area
a reception area
a break room
bathroom
marble floors
and tons of parking
Highly Visible and Central Location.
A beautifully maintained office located moments from Interstate 95, J. Turner Butler Boulevard and only minutes to Downtown Jacksonville.
This is a prize location adjacent to Northeast Florida's largest business park - Southpoint Business Park.
Busy neighborhood shopping center with five on-site restaurants including Mr. Taco, Thai Spice Kitchen, Pho Bang, Pizza Pizza Pizza, and SAWA Sushi.
View Video Walk-Through video of property here:
https://youtu.be/8ctR-ORzGQM
Serious inquiries only.
Please email or call for additional details and to set up a viewing of the property. (904) 242-9000
No Pets Allowed
