Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6426 Bowden Rd
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

6426 Bowden Rd

6426 Bowden Road · No Longer Available
Location

6426 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Greenfield Manor

Amenities

parking
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Turn-Key Fully-Furnished Office for Lease - Property Id: 146041

Now Available for Immediate Occupancy!

Fully Furnished!
?All furnishings are in excellent condition and include chairs, desks, a Nextel telephone system, refrigerator, and more.

This location contains:
5 private offices
4 cubicles
a conference area
a reception area
a break room
bathroom
marble floors
and tons of parking

Highly Visible and Central Location.

A beautifully maintained office located moments from Interstate 95, J. Turner Butler Boulevard and only minutes to Downtown Jacksonville.

This is a prize location adjacent to Northeast Florida's largest business park - Southpoint Business Park.

Busy neighborhood shopping center with five on-site restaurants including Mr. Taco, Thai Spice Kitchen, Pho Bang, Pizza Pizza Pizza, and SAWA Sushi.

View Video Walk-Through video of property here:

https://youtu.be/8ctR-ORzGQM

Serious inquiries only.

Please email or call for additional details and to set up a viewing of the property. (904) 242-9000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146041p
Property Id 146041

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 Bowden Rd have any available units?
6426 Bowden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6426 Bowden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6426 Bowden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 Bowden Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6426 Bowden Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6426 Bowden Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6426 Bowden Rd offers parking.
Does 6426 Bowden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6426 Bowden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 Bowden Rd have a pool?
No, 6426 Bowden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6426 Bowden Rd have accessible units?
No, 6426 Bowden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 Bowden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6426 Bowden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 Bowden Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 Bowden Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

