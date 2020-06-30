Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

No Lease Origination Fee! Security Deposit is equal to 1-Month's Rent! $750. 2bd, 1 ba. Jacksonville Property Management experts offer 6405 Cooper Ln. This move-in ready apartment has been recently updated with new flooring and fresh vibrant paint. There are two large bedrooms that have plenty of closet space. The open concept of the kitchen and living area means you won't miss out on any fun. Schedule your showing appointment to see this apartment today! Small pets up to 35 lbs accepted.