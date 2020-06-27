All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6403 Solandra Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6403 Solandra Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

6403 Solandra Dr

6403 Solandra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cedar Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6403 Solandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/1.5 on Westside - This 3/1.5 home with den sits on a corner lot and features a carport and hardwood floors throughout. There is ceramic tile in the kitchen and den, oak cabinets in fully equipped kitchen with stove , fridge and dishwasher. It also has a privacy fenced back yard, a patio, w/d conn and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS:E on 103rd, L on Jammes, L on Solandra

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5074262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Solandra Dr have any available units?
6403 Solandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6403 Solandra Dr have?
Some of 6403 Solandra Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 Solandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Solandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Solandra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6403 Solandra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6403 Solandra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6403 Solandra Dr offers parking.
Does 6403 Solandra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Solandra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Solandra Dr have a pool?
No, 6403 Solandra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Solandra Dr have accessible units?
No, 6403 Solandra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Solandra Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 Solandra Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia