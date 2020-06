Amenities

No Lease Origination Fee! Security Deposit is equal to 1-Month's Rent! This 2bd/1ba move-in ready apartment is ready for a new tenant. Bedrooms are large and have great closet space. The open concept of the kitchen and living area means you won't miss out on any fun. Schedule your showing appointment to see this apartment today! (pictures are representative only - tenant to view property to verify). Pets allowed. Section 8 property.