6366 CRAB CREEK DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6366 CRAB CREEK DR

6366 Crab Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6366 Crab Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This gorgeous two story home features 5 bd, 3 baths and a 2.5 car courtyard entry garage. Screened in 14,000 gallon, 15 x 30 low maintenance salt water pool with natural gashot tub, pavers, wireless touch remote that controls heat and lighting. Pool has 4 foot tanning/baby ledge. Lot is 90 feet wide by 150 feet deep. Mature palm trees, lush landscaping and sits on a serene pond. Full irrigation and security system. Hand scraped honey hardwood floors throughout, plus California shag carpet in bedrooms. Master has double step trey ceiling, book reading area, garden tub with decorative vanity mirrors. Eat in kitchen features 42 inch cherry cabinets and black granite sink with gooseneck sprayer. Brand new roof. Travertine backsplash and kneewall. Stainless steel appliances. Termite Bond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR have any available units?
6366 CRAB CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR have?
Some of 6366 CRAB CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6366 CRAB CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
6366 CRAB CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6366 CRAB CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 6366 CRAB CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 6366 CRAB CREEK DR does offer parking.
Does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6366 CRAB CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 6366 CRAB CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 6366 CRAB CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6366 CRAB CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6366 CRAB CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
