6366 CRAB CREEK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub sauna

This gorgeous two story home features 5 bd, 3 baths and a 2.5 car courtyard entry garage. Screened in 14,000 gallon, 15 x 30 low maintenance salt water pool with natural gashot tub, pavers, wireless touch remote that controls heat and lighting. Pool has 4 foot tanning/baby ledge. Lot is 90 feet wide by 150 feet deep. Mature palm trees, lush landscaping and sits on a serene pond. Full irrigation and security system. Hand scraped honey hardwood floors throughout, plus California shag carpet in bedrooms. Master has double step trey ceiling, book reading area, garden tub with decorative vanity mirrors. Eat in kitchen features 42 inch cherry cabinets and black granite sink with gooseneck sprayer. Brand new roof. Travertine backsplash and kneewall. Stainless steel appliances. Termite Bond.