Jacksonville, FL
6334 Suwanne Rd
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

6334 Suwanne Rd

6334 Suwanee Road · No Longer Available
Location

6334 Suwanee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this totally renovated home in the highly desirable Lakewood area!!! - This 2 Bedroom/1 Bath family home has been thoughtfully updated with everything a renter could want and then some; brand new solid floors throughout, tile bathroom, remodeled kitchen with all new cabinetry, butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, low-maintenance landscaping and more. Cozy corner fireplace in Living Room area, large sunroom room in the rear opens to your fenced in private backyard. So many thoughtful perks from the wall mounted drop leaf desk to the butcher block cutting board, as well as a brand new washer and dryer. Sorry, no pets. Come see this beautiful home for yourself, call or text for a showing today! Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR 904-615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, income, criminal background, and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Suwanne Rd have any available units?
6334 Suwanne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 Suwanne Rd have?
Some of 6334 Suwanne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 Suwanne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Suwanne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Suwanne Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6334 Suwanne Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6334 Suwanne Rd offer parking?
No, 6334 Suwanne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6334 Suwanne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6334 Suwanne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Suwanne Rd have a pool?
No, 6334 Suwanne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6334 Suwanne Rd have accessible units?
No, 6334 Suwanne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Suwanne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6334 Suwanne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

