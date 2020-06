Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two car attached garage, PLUS LOFT single family home located in the Greenland Chase community. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this home offers an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, a screened patio, a downstairs master suite, and an upstairs loft! The Greenland Chase community offers an amenities center, and easy access to fine dining and shopping!