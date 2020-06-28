All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

6309 WEDMORE RD

6309 Wedmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Wedmore Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tremendous rental opportunity in Greenland Chase! Lawn & Landscape maintenance included in rent. Kitchen has solid surface countertops & pantry. Fully-equipped w/ Stainless Appliances. Laundry room has washer & dryer. Water softener on property. Tenant will be responsible for purchase of salt pellets.Bella wood flooring in great room.Main public space is tile & wood. Carpet in bedrooms & front flex room. Open floor plan & split bedrooms.Owners Bath has garden tub & separate shower stall. Both bathrooms have framed mirrors & double-sinks in the vanities. Covered Lanai overlooks back yard. Application fee is $30 per each occupant over the age of 18. This is a smoke free property. No smoking of any kind will be permitted inside or out. No fenced yard so pets will not be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 WEDMORE RD have any available units?
6309 WEDMORE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 WEDMORE RD have?
Some of 6309 WEDMORE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 WEDMORE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6309 WEDMORE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 WEDMORE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 WEDMORE RD is pet friendly.
Does 6309 WEDMORE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6309 WEDMORE RD offers parking.
Does 6309 WEDMORE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 WEDMORE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 WEDMORE RD have a pool?
Yes, 6309 WEDMORE RD has a pool.
Does 6309 WEDMORE RD have accessible units?
No, 6309 WEDMORE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 WEDMORE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 WEDMORE RD has units with dishwashers.
