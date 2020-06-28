6309 WEDMORE RD

Amenities

Tremendous rental opportunity in Greenland Chase! Lawn & Landscape maintenance included in rent. Kitchen has solid surface countertops & pantry. Fully-equipped w/ Stainless Appliances. Laundry room has washer & dryer. Water softener on property. Tenant will be responsible for purchase of salt pellets.Bella wood flooring in great room.Main public space is tile & wood. Carpet in bedrooms & front flex room. Open floor plan & split bedrooms.Owners Bath has garden tub & separate shower stall. Both bathrooms have framed mirrors & double-sinks in the vanities. Covered Lanai overlooks back yard. Application fee is $30 per each occupant over the age of 18. This is a smoke free property. No smoking of any kind will be permitted inside or out. No fenced yard so pets will not be considered.