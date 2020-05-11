6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

TOWNHOME @ BARTRUM PARK, Very popular Mandarin area. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. 1875 sq. feet. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer provided. Walk in laundry Rm. Deluxe Master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has Garden Tub , separate shower & a 2 sink vanity. HUGE walk in closet in master B.R. 2 more large bedrooms. 2nd bath in hallway & has a door to access bedroom 2. EAT- IN Kitchen, Formal Dining RM & Living RM. (L-shape) with Hardwood floor. New carpet. Grill out at screened in porch & private backyard space. Community pool & Exercise/gym room inside the clubhouse. Right at I-95 South. Exit ramp called...Old St. Augustine Rd. Close to Baptist South Hospital, PUBLIX, Drug Store, KOHL'S Dept Store, multiple shops, credit unions, banks & restaurants.