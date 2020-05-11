All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR
6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR

6309 Autumn Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Autumn Berry Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
TOWNHOME @ BARTRUM PARK, Very popular Mandarin area. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage. 1875 sq. feet. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer provided. Walk in laundry Rm. Deluxe Master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has Garden Tub , separate shower & a 2 sink vanity. HUGE walk in closet in master B.R. 2 more large bedrooms. 2nd bath in hallway & has a door to access bedroom 2. EAT- IN Kitchen, Formal Dining RM & Living RM. (L-shape) with Hardwood floor. New carpet. Grill out at screened in porch & private backyard space. Community pool & Exercise/gym room inside the clubhouse. Right at I-95 South. Exit ramp called...Old St. Augustine Rd. Close to Baptist South Hospital, PUBLIX, Drug Store, KOHL'S Dept Store, multiple shops, credit unions, banks & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have any available units?
6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have?
Some of 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 AUTUMN BERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
