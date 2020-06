Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Two-story home with easy access to major highways, malls, restaurants, etc. New Laminate flooring being installed throughout the house. Several upgrades include kitchen with 42' cabinets, stainless appliances, back splash, and breakfast nook. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Lots of Natural lighting. Master has garden tub, dual sinks and separate stand up shower. Large screened- in lanai is perfect. Lawn Maintenance included in rent.