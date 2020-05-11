All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN

6279 Courtney Crest Lane · (904) 614-8680
Location

6279 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showings may be limited. Immaculate home in Bartram Springs with an open floor plan and tons of living space! Upgraded kitchen features an eat-in space and opens into the spacious living room. Living room has fireplace, built-in shelving, and gorgeous wood flooring. Owner's suite features wood-look tile and an oversized bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub, and walk-in closets. Three guest bedrooms downstairs with brand new carpet being installed. 5th bedroom is upstairs with a full bathroom (can be used as bonus room). Screened in porch and fenced in backyard. Lawncare included! Bartram Springs offers resort style amenities including a pool, fitness center, and sports courts. Avail 7/3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN have any available units?
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN have?
Some of 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN currently offering any rent specials?
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN pet-friendly?
No, 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN offer parking?
Yes, 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN does offer parking.
Does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN have a pool?
Yes, 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN has a pool.
Does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN have accessible units?
No, 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6279 COURTNEY CREST LN has units with dishwashers.
