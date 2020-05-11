6279 COURTNEY CREST LN

Amenities

Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showings may be limited. Immaculate home in Bartram Springs with an open floor plan and tons of living space! Upgraded kitchen features an eat-in space and opens into the spacious living room. Living room has fireplace, built-in shelving, and gorgeous wood flooring. Owner's suite features wood-look tile and an oversized bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub, and walk-in closets. Three guest bedrooms downstairs with brand new carpet being installed. 5th bedroom is upstairs with a full bathroom (can be used as bonus room). Screened in porch and fenced in backyard. Lawncare included! Bartram Springs offers resort style amenities including a pool, fitness center, and sports courts. Avail 7/3.