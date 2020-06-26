All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 625 Meteor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
625 Meteor Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 8:59 PM

625 Meteor Street

625 Meteor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

625 Meteor Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/905043?source=marketing

•3 bedroom/1 bathroom home
•Kitchen features french door refrigerator and breakfast bar
•Hardwood floors
•Original built-in shelves in dining room
•Indoor laundry
•Large front porch
•Open lot next door
•Historic Murray Hill area
•Two car detached garage

NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Meteor Street have any available units?
625 Meteor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Meteor Street have?
Some of 625 Meteor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Meteor Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 Meteor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Meteor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Meteor Street is pet friendly.
Does 625 Meteor Street offer parking?
Yes, 625 Meteor Street offers parking.
Does 625 Meteor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Meteor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Meteor Street have a pool?
No, 625 Meteor Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 Meteor Street have accessible units?
No, 625 Meteor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Meteor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Meteor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia