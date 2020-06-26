625 Meteor Street

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/905043?source=marketing
•3 bedroom/1 bathroom home
•Kitchen features french door refrigerator and breakfast bar
•Hardwood floors
•Original built-in shelves in dining room
•Indoor laundry
•Large front porch
•Open lot next door
•Historic Murray Hill area
•Two car detached garage
NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.