625 Meteor Street

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/905043?source=marketing



•3 bedroom/1 bathroom home

•Kitchen features french door refrigerator and breakfast bar

•Hardwood floors

•Original built-in shelves in dining room

•Indoor laundry

•Large front porch

•Open lot next door

•Historic Murray Hill area

•Two car detached garage



NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary.

Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.