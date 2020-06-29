624 E 61st St

Amenities

Cute Northside 1/1 -



Newly renovated 1/1. This beautiful, open unit features a fully equipped kitchen with new cabinets, new laminate flooring, stack-able W/D connections, plenty of closet space, Central Heat & Air, and patio space.



All new unit for only $725 a month and prorated utilities paid by the tenant.



$725 first months rent and $725 security deposit due before move in.



No Pets and No Smoking, please.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



No Pets Allowed



