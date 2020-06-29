All apartments in Jacksonville
624 E 61st St
624 E 61st St

624 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 East 61st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Northside 1/1 -

Newly renovated 1/1. This beautiful, open unit features a fully equipped kitchen with new cabinets, new laminate flooring, stack-able W/D connections, plenty of closet space, Central Heat & Air, and patio space.

All new unit for only $725 a month and prorated utilities paid by the tenant.

$725 first months rent and $725 security deposit due before move in.

No Pets and No Smoking, please.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5194037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 E 61st St have any available units?
624 E 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 E 61st St have?
Some of 624 E 61st St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 E 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
624 E 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 E 61st St pet-friendly?
No, 624 E 61st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 624 E 61st St offer parking?
No, 624 E 61st St does not offer parking.
Does 624 E 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 E 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 E 61st St have a pool?
No, 624 E 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 624 E 61st St have accessible units?
No, 624 E 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 624 E 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 E 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.

