This property is a 1 bedroom 1 bath located on the Westside of Jacksonville near bus routes and shopping areas. Our cozy 1/1 bath is tiled in the bedroom and has wooden vinyl flooring in the living area. the unit has a fully equipped kitchen with black appliances and marble like counter tops. To schedule a tour contact us at 904-226-4459.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4763244)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6236 Longchamp Dr have any available units?
6236 Longchamp Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.