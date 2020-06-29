All apartments in Jacksonville
6226 DUCLAY RD
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

6226 DUCLAY RD

6226 Duclay Road · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Duclay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home that shows beautifully! In a great neighborhood near Jax NAS, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and movie theatre. This home features a formal living and dining room, spacious kitchen with eating space, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and 42 inch cabinets. Huge family room with fireplace and two sets of French doors that lead to outside onto extended covered patio with ceiling fans overlooking preserve area with natural pond view. Front of home is set off by a beautiful palm tree island. Neighborhood features a community pool and playground. Price is based on an 18 month lease. 12 month lease would be $1595

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 DUCLAY RD have any available units?
6226 DUCLAY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 DUCLAY RD have?
Some of 6226 DUCLAY RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 DUCLAY RD currently offering any rent specials?
6226 DUCLAY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 DUCLAY RD pet-friendly?
No, 6226 DUCLAY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6226 DUCLAY RD offer parking?
No, 6226 DUCLAY RD does not offer parking.
Does 6226 DUCLAY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 DUCLAY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 DUCLAY RD have a pool?
Yes, 6226 DUCLAY RD has a pool.
Does 6226 DUCLAY RD have accessible units?
No, 6226 DUCLAY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 DUCLAY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6226 DUCLAY RD has units with dishwashers.
