6226 DUCLAY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool media room

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home that shows beautifully! In a great neighborhood near Jax NAS, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and movie theatre. This home features a formal living and dining room, spacious kitchen with eating space, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and 42 inch cabinets. Huge family room with fireplace and two sets of French doors that lead to outside onto extended covered patio with ceiling fans overlooking preserve area with natural pond view. Front of home is set off by a beautiful palm tree island. Neighborhood features a community pool and playground. Price is based on an 18 month lease. 12 month lease would be $1595