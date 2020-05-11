All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6216 SUWANEE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6216 SUWANEE RD

6216 Suwanee Road · No Longer Available
Location

6216 Suwanee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
This cute bungalow is in the heart of Lakewood and just minutes to San Jose and San Marco. The home features a lovely living room, dining room and a large bonus room. Fenced in backyard with large tree cover is nice for those hot summer afternoons. And for even more fun outdoor activities a large screened porch is just waiting for you to enjoy. The 1 bath offers a large walk in shower (no tub). Shopping, restaurants, banking all close by. W/D hookups in attached laundry room. Covered carport. Tenants shall be responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 SUWANEE RD have any available units?
6216 SUWANEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 SUWANEE RD have?
Some of 6216 SUWANEE RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 SUWANEE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6216 SUWANEE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 SUWANEE RD pet-friendly?
No, 6216 SUWANEE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6216 SUWANEE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6216 SUWANEE RD offers parking.
Does 6216 SUWANEE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 SUWANEE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 SUWANEE RD have a pool?
No, 6216 SUWANEE RD does not have a pool.
Does 6216 SUWANEE RD have accessible units?
No, 6216 SUWANEE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 SUWANEE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 SUWANEE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
