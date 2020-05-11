6216 SUWANEE RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This cute bungalow is in the heart of Lakewood and just minutes to San Jose and San Marco. The home features a lovely living room, dining room and a large bonus room. Fenced in backyard with large tree cover is nice for those hot summer afternoons. And for even more fun outdoor activities a large screened porch is just waiting for you to enjoy. The 1 bath offers a large walk in shower (no tub). Shopping, restaurants, banking all close by. W/D hookups in attached laundry room. Covered carport. Tenants shall be responsible for all utilities and lawn care.