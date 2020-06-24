All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6200 High Tide Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6200 High Tide Blvd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

6200 High Tide Blvd

6200 High Tide Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6200 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled townhome in Sumerlin available 4/5/19!! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 5th, 2019**

Completely remodeled townhome available in Bartram Park's Sumerlin Community! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit features over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space! This unit has beautiful tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is completely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tall 42' cabinets. All the bedrooms are located upstairs. Both bathrooms have been completely redone with floor to ceiling tile showers and beautiful granite countertop vanities. There is a loft area upstairs with a built in desk/shelving unit. This unit is a absolute must see!!

Small petsunder 25lbs will be permitted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
No aggressive breeds please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE3946159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 High Tide Blvd have any available units?
6200 High Tide Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 High Tide Blvd have?
Some of 6200 High Tide Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 High Tide Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6200 High Tide Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 High Tide Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 High Tide Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6200 High Tide Blvd offer parking?
No, 6200 High Tide Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6200 High Tide Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 High Tide Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 High Tide Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6200 High Tide Blvd has a pool.
Does 6200 High Tide Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6200 High Tide Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 High Tide Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 High Tide Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia