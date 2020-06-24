6200 High Tide Blvd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled townhome in Sumerlin available 4/5/19!! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 5th, 2019**



Completely remodeled townhome available in Bartram Park's Sumerlin Community! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit features over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space! This unit has beautiful tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is completely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tall 42' cabinets. All the bedrooms are located upstairs. Both bathrooms have been completely redone with floor to ceiling tile showers and beautiful granite countertop vanities. There is a loft area upstairs with a built in desk/shelving unit. This unit is a absolute must see!!



Small petsunder 25lbs will be permitted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

No aggressive breeds please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE3946159)