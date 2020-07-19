6133 Catoma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system

Available for move-in Aug 1, 2020

To schedule a showing please click the link below or copy and paste to your browser.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/2067103?source=marketing



This Charming 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Home Is Located In Wesconnett part of Jacksonville. This Home Amenities Includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, laundry with Washer and Dryer connection, Carpet in all Bedrooms, Set-up for an Alarm system, and in a Quiet Neighborhood, Just a Short Drive to N.A.S. Jacksonville...No Pets Allowed



Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by P&S Management. With all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by one of our vendors. Rent can be paid in online through our portal system, by money order or by check.

Contact us to schedule a showing.