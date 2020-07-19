All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

6133 Catoma Street

6133 Catoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

6133 Catoma Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
alarm system
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
Available for move-in Aug 1, 2020
To schedule a showing please click the link below or copy and paste to your browser.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/2067103?source=marketing

This Charming 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Home Is Located In Wesconnett part of Jacksonville. This Home Amenities Includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, laundry with Washer and Dryer connection, Carpet in all Bedrooms, Set-up for an Alarm system, and in a Quiet Neighborhood, Just a Short Drive to N.A.S. Jacksonville...No Pets Allowed

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by P&S Management. With all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by one of our vendors. Rent can be paid in online through our portal system, by money order or by check.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 Catoma Street have any available units?
6133 Catoma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6133 Catoma Street have?
Some of 6133 Catoma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 Catoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
6133 Catoma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 Catoma Street pet-friendly?
No, 6133 Catoma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6133 Catoma Street offer parking?
No, 6133 Catoma Street does not offer parking.
Does 6133 Catoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 Catoma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 Catoma Street have a pool?
No, 6133 Catoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 6133 Catoma Street have accessible units?
No, 6133 Catoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 Catoma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6133 Catoma Street has units with dishwashers.
