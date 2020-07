6132 CATOMA ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ORTEGA FARMS DUPLEX FOR RENT - From 5 Points: west on Park St, south on US 17/Roosevelt, right on Timuquana, left on Catoma Street to pipe-stem driveway on right, turn right down pipestem to property on left. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, eat in kitchen (R/R), window heat and AC, washer/dryer hookups, laminate wood flooring, front porch, walk in closet, off street parking, approx 525 sf, 1 year lease, $650 sec dep, lawn service included in rent, may consider pet w/NRPF, [AVnslb pm lr/rs] available now.