6125 EDDYSTONE TRL

Cute House in Greenland Chase. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Interior just painted with a nice neutral color. Brand new carpet upstairs! Kitchen has beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Kitchen opens to great room. Separate formal dining room. perfect office/den downstairs with half bath. Spacious owners suite. Owners suite bathroom boasts dual sinks,separate shower and garden tub. Two guest bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Covered porch and fenced in backyard. Enjoy your free time with the amenities Greenland Chase has to offer, pool, soccer field, tennis courts, playground, and beach volleyball court. Close to great shopping and restaurants! Centrally located to both military bases, NAS Jax and Mayport. Minutes to Baptist South hospital.