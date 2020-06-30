All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

6125 EDDYSTONE TRL

6125 Eddystone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Eddystone Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Cute House in Greenland Chase. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Interior just painted with a nice neutral color. Brand new carpet upstairs! Kitchen has beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Kitchen opens to great room. Separate formal dining room. perfect office/den downstairs with half bath. Spacious owners suite. Owners suite bathroom boasts dual sinks,separate shower and garden tub. Two guest bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Covered porch and fenced in backyard. Enjoy your free time with the amenities Greenland Chase has to offer, pool, soccer field, tennis courts, playground, and beach volleyball court. Close to great shopping and restaurants! Centrally located to both military bases, NAS Jax and Mayport. Minutes to Baptist South hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL have any available units?
6125 EDDYSTONE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL have?
Some of 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6125 EDDYSTONE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL offer parking?
No, 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL does not offer parking.
Does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL have a pool?
Yes, 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL has a pool.
Does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL have accessible units?
No, 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 EDDYSTONE TRL has units with dishwashers.

