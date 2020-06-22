All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6123 Bizier Road

Location

6123 Bizier Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Bizier Road have any available units?
6123 Bizier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6123 Bizier Road currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Bizier Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Bizier Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 Bizier Road is pet friendly.
Does 6123 Bizier Road offer parking?
No, 6123 Bizier Road does not offer parking.
Does 6123 Bizier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6123 Bizier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Bizier Road have a pool?
No, 6123 Bizier Road does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Bizier Road have accessible units?
No, 6123 Bizier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Bizier Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 Bizier Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6123 Bizier Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6123 Bizier Road does not have units with air conditioning.
