6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

6092 Bartram Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6092 Bartram Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Fantastic townhome in Villages of Bartram Springs features three bedrooms plus two and a half bathrooms. Feels brand new with neutral paint and flooring. Open floorplan making the home feel open and airy. Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets and garden tub in Master Bathroom. Lake view and added feature. Convenient to US-1 and I-95 for quick commutes to the city, easy access to the Avenues Mall and St. Johns Town Center, and a short drive to the beaches and St. Augustine. The amenities center is fully decked out with a waterslide, fitness center, clubhouse, and two swimming pools. HOA covers exterior landscaping and pest control. No pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have any available units?
6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offer parking?
No, 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.

