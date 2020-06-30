6092 BARTRAM VILLAGE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Fantastic townhome in Villages of Bartram Springs features three bedrooms plus two and a half bathrooms. Feels brand new with neutral paint and flooring. Open floorplan making the home feel open and airy. Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets and garden tub in Master Bathroom. Lake view and added feature. Convenient to US-1 and I-95 for quick commutes to the city, easy access to the Avenues Mall and St. Johns Town Center, and a short drive to the beaches and St. Augustine. The amenities center is fully decked out with a waterslide, fitness center, clubhouse, and two swimming pools. HOA covers exterior landscaping and pest control. No pets considered.