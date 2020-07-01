All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

6041 FILLYSIDE TRL

6041 Fillyside Tl · No Longer Available
Location

6041 Fillyside Tl, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
* COMING SOON 4/10 * Well maintained home located on a corner lot in the Hannah Stables community. You'll love the open concept split bedroom layout that this home offers. Fully equipped kitchen with a gas range that the chef in your family will love! Spacious master bedroom with private bath that features walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Indoor laundry room comes with front loader washer and dryer. Enjoy the lake views from almost every window in the house or step outside to your covered lanai offering a great outdoor space. Other Highlights include, fenced backyard, two car garage, and security system. * NEW PICTURES COMING SOON - UNFURNISHED *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL have any available units?
6041 FILLYSIDE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL have?
Some of 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
6041 FILLYSIDE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL offer parking?
Yes, 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL offers parking.
Does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL have a pool?
No, 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL does not have a pool.
Does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL have accessible units?
No, 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6041 FILLYSIDE TRL has units with dishwashers.

