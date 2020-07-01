6041 FILLYSIDE TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

* COMING SOON 4/10 * Well maintained home located on a corner lot in the Hannah Stables community. You'll love the open concept split bedroom layout that this home offers. Fully equipped kitchen with a gas range that the chef in your family will love! Spacious master bedroom with private bath that features walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Indoor laundry room comes with front loader washer and dryer. Enjoy the lake views from almost every window in the house or step outside to your covered lanai offering a great outdoor space. Other Highlights include, fenced backyard, two car garage, and security system. * NEW PICTURES COMING SOON - UNFURNISHED *