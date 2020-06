Amenities

This beautifully remodeled 1100 sf 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Glynlea can be rented for $1,000 a month to clean responsible adults with good credit and good background. Remodeling features wood look laminate flooring throughout, all new paint, new white kitchen cabinets and new bath. Home also includes a new small detached building with washer dryer hookup not photographed. No large dogs, no smoking.