Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR

6037 Alderfer Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Alderfer Springs Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home in a great location! Nicely laid out formal living room that opens up to a formal dinning room. Large kitchen with an island and eat-in space .Family room that opens up to the kitchen. Split floor plan. Home has an office and also a very large bonus room upstairs. Screened patio. Three car garage. Community pool with a water slide. Club house and workout facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have any available units?
6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have?
Some of 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
No, 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR does offer parking.
Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have a pool?
Yes, 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR has a pool.
Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR has units with dishwashers.
