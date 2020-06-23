Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home in a great location! Nicely laid out formal living room that opens up to a formal dinning room. Large kitchen with an island and eat-in space .Family room that opens up to the kitchen. Split floor plan. Home has an office and also a very large bonus room upstairs. Screened patio. Three car garage. Community pool with a water slide. Club house and workout facility.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR have any available units?
6037 ALDERFER SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.