6028 HYRAM AVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
6028 HYRAM AVE
6028 Hyram Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6028 Hyram Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Confederate Point
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This cute cottage has wood floors. Separate dining room. Fenced yard with porch and large backyard. Huge shed included! Washer/dryer hookup.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6028 HYRAM AVE have any available units?
6028 HYRAM AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6028 HYRAM AVE have?
Some of 6028 HYRAM AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6028 HYRAM AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6028 HYRAM AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 HYRAM AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6028 HYRAM AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6028 HYRAM AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6028 HYRAM AVE offers parking.
Does 6028 HYRAM AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 HYRAM AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 HYRAM AVE have a pool?
No, 6028 HYRAM AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6028 HYRAM AVE have accessible units?
No, 6028 HYRAM AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 HYRAM AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 HYRAM AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
