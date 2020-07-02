All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE

6023 Lake Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6023 Lake Ridge Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Arlington home has lots of charm and loads of updates! It features hard wood flooring, attractive window treatments, newer paint, updated counter-tops and rustic back-splashes, stainless steel appliances, country-kitchen sink, full-size washer and dryer units, ceiling fans, central air and heat, newer storage closet in the back yard, a wooden deck, fenced yard and lots of space for outdoor bar-b-cues! The neighborhood is well established, quiet and well kept. Easy access to roadways. Hurry to view this property, because it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE have any available units?
6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE have?
Some of 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia