6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE

Amenities
This Arlington home has lots of charm and loads of updates! It features hard wood flooring, attractive window treatments, newer paint, updated counter-tops and rustic back-splashes, stainless steel appliances, country-kitchen sink, full-size washer and dryer units, ceiling fans, central air and heat, newer storage closet in the back yard, a wooden deck, fenced yard and lots of space for outdoor bar-b-cues! The neighborhood is well established, quiet and well kept. Easy access to roadways. Hurry to view this property, because it won't last long.