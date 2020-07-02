6023 LAKE RIDGE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Arlington home has lots of charm and loads of updates! It features hard wood flooring, attractive window treatments, newer paint, updated counter-tops and rustic back-splashes, stainless steel appliances, country-kitchen sink, full-size washer and dryer units, ceiling fans, central air and heat, newer storage closet in the back yard, a wooden deck, fenced yard and lots of space for outdoor bar-b-cues! The neighborhood is well established, quiet and well kept. Easy access to roadways. Hurry to view this property, because it won't last long.