Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

602 Ashcroft Landing Dr

602 Ashcroft Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 Ashcroft Landing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Charming, East Arlington single family home for rent in Greenfield Lakes!

The property features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a fully fenced back yard, sprinkler system (as is), & lawn service included!

Great location near Girvin Rd / Atlantic.

AREA: EAST ARLINGTON / Greenfield Lakes
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, fridge (w/ icemaker) and dishwasher.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups ONLY.
FLOORING: Carpet/tile/laminate flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car garage.
PETS: Pets considered with pet rent $25 per month per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PMO/SI

(RLNE4239033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr have any available units?
602 Ashcroft Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr have?
Some of 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
602 Ashcroft Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Ashcroft Landing Dr has units with dishwashers.
