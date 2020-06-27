602 Ashcroft Landing Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

- Charming, East Arlington single family home for rent in Greenfield Lakes!



The property features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a fully fenced back yard, sprinkler system (as is), & lawn service included!



Great location near Girvin Rd / Atlantic.



AREA: EAST ARLINGTON / Greenfield Lakes

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, fridge (w/ icemaker) and dishwasher.

LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups ONLY.

FLOORING: Carpet/tile/laminate flooring.

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: 2 car garage.

PETS: Pets considered with pet rent $25 per month per pet.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

LEASE TERM: 12 months

