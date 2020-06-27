602 Ashcroft Landing Dr

Amenities
- Charming, East Arlington single family home for rent in Greenfield Lakes!
The property features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a fully fenced back yard, sprinkler system (as is), & lawn service included!
Great location near Girvin Rd / Atlantic.
AREA: EAST ARLINGTON / Greenfield Lakes
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, fridge (w/ icemaker) and dishwasher.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups ONLY.
FLOORING: Carpet/tile/laminate flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car garage.
PETS: Pets considered with pet rent $25 per month per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PMO/SI
(RLNE4239033)