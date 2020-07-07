5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available now, flexible with 7-18 month lease term. Great views with this cheerful home with nice treed water lot and you are super close to the pool/fitness center for quick summertime swims and relaxation. Home includes big master bedroom and leisure room upstairs in lieu of 3rd BDR., Kitchen has 42' maple cabinet uppers, nickel accents, stainless convection range, stainless dishwasher, washer/dryer laundry room. Big shaded covered patio in back, here everything you need is included when you come home from a long work day to recharge. 2 car max, no commercial vehicles! Walk or bike the many miles of pathways through Bartram Park or just stroll to many fine restaurants, shoppes all convenient from your front door! Child care close by too. Owner/Agent. No Pets, good credit, no smoking.