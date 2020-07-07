All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR

5963 Rocky Mount Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5963 Rocky Mount Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available now, flexible with 7-18 month lease term. Great views with this cheerful home with nice treed water lot and you are super close to the pool/fitness center for quick summertime swims and relaxation. Home includes big master bedroom and leisure room upstairs in lieu of 3rd BDR., Kitchen has 42' maple cabinet uppers, nickel accents, stainless convection range, stainless dishwasher, washer/dryer laundry room. Big shaded covered patio in back, here everything you need is included when you come home from a long work day to recharge. 2 car max, no commercial vehicles! Walk or bike the many miles of pathways through Bartram Park or just stroll to many fine restaurants, shoppes all convenient from your front door! Child care close by too. Owner/Agent. No Pets, good credit, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR have any available units?
5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR have?
Some of 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR currently offering any rent specials?
5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR pet-friendly?
No, 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR offer parking?
Yes, 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR offers parking.
Does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR have a pool?
Yes, 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR has a pool.
Does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR have accessible units?
No, 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5963 ROCKY MOUNT DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia