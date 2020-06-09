All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

5956 Wentworth Circle South

5956 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5956 Wentworth Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom home available for rent! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent! This home has been freshly painted and has brand new carpet throughout. Separate living room and family room. Living room has a fireplace. Located just off the kitchen is a breakfast nook. Nice size master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry room inside with washer/dryer connections only. Good size backyard that is partially fenced in. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PxHefzewUze&mls=1

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4873835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5956 Wentworth Circle South have any available units?
5956 Wentworth Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5956 Wentworth Circle South have?
Some of 5956 Wentworth Circle South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5956 Wentworth Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
5956 Wentworth Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5956 Wentworth Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5956 Wentworth Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 5956 Wentworth Circle South offer parking?
No, 5956 Wentworth Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 5956 Wentworth Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5956 Wentworth Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5956 Wentworth Circle South have a pool?
No, 5956 Wentworth Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 5956 Wentworth Circle South have accessible units?
No, 5956 Wentworth Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 5956 Wentworth Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5956 Wentworth Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
