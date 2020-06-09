5956 Wentworth Circle South

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom home available for rent! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent! This home has been freshly painted and has brand new carpet throughout. Separate living room and family room. Living room has a fireplace. Located just off the kitchen is a breakfast nook. Nice size master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Laundry room inside with washer/dryer connections only. Good size backyard that is partially fenced in. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PxHefzewUze&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4873835)