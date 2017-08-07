5891 Green Pond Dr

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Bartram Springs! Kitchen features recessed lighting, gas range, great eat-in space adjacent to laundry room with front load washer and dryer included! Tile and dark wood laminate throughout makes clean up easy with no carpet to mess with. Great split bedroom floor plan, master bedroom and three bedrooms downstairs and upstairs bedroom with attached full bath. Master en suite has dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand up shower, huge walk in closet and linen closet. Large living room offers gas fire-place and sliding glass door looks out to your covered patio and lakefront. Additional family room and dining room make entertaining easy! Don't miss out on all Bartram Springs has to offer with their state of the art amenity center. Community pool, water slide, playground, fitness center and more! Schedule a self-guided tour today! No pets. Tenant pays Resident Benefit Package: 1% of rental rate paid monthly. Renter's Insurance Required