5891 Green Pond Dr
5891 Green Pond Dr

5891 Green Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5891 Green Pond Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Bartram Springs! Kitchen features recessed lighting, gas range, great eat-in space adjacent to laundry room with front load washer and dryer included! Tile and dark wood laminate throughout makes clean up easy with no carpet to mess with. Great split bedroom floor plan, master bedroom and three bedrooms downstairs and upstairs bedroom with attached full bath. Master en suite has dual sink vanity, garden tub and stand up shower, huge walk in closet and linen closet. Large living room offers gas fire-place and sliding glass door looks out to your covered patio and lakefront. Additional family room and dining room make entertaining easy! Don't miss out on all Bartram Springs has to offer with their state of the art amenity center. Community pool, water slide, playground, fitness center and more! Schedule a self-guided tour today! No pets. Tenant pays Resident Benefit Package: 1% of rental rate paid monthly. Renter's Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5891 Green Pond Dr have any available units?
5891 Green Pond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5891 Green Pond Dr have?
Some of 5891 Green Pond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5891 Green Pond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5891 Green Pond Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5891 Green Pond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5891 Green Pond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5891 Green Pond Dr offer parking?
No, 5891 Green Pond Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5891 Green Pond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5891 Green Pond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5891 Green Pond Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5891 Green Pond Dr has a pool.
Does 5891 Green Pond Dr have accessible units?
No, 5891 Green Pond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5891 Green Pond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5891 Green Pond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
