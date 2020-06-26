5844 Liska Drive

Amenities
*2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms townhome
*Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own private bathroom
*Half bathroom on ground floor
Living areas have ceramic tile flooring
*New carpet in bedrooms
*Kitchen offers all appliances, breakfast bar & pantry closet
*Eat-in-kitchen with bay window
*Brick corner wood-burning fireplace
*Living room and dining room combo
*Laundry connections off back patio
*Storage shed
*Plenty of closet space
*Fresh designer two tone interior paint
*Fenced backyard
NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary.payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,020, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.