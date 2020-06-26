All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5844 Liska Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5844 Liska Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:40 PM

5844 Liska Drive

5844 Liska Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5844 Liska Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms townhome
*Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own private bathroom
*Half bathroom on ground floor
Living areas have ceramic tile flooring
*New carpet in bedrooms
*Kitchen offers all appliances, breakfast bar & pantry closet
*Eat-in-kitchen with bay window
*Brick corner wood-burning fireplace
*Living room and dining room combo
*Laundry connections off back patio
*Storage shed
*Plenty of closet space
*Fresh designer two tone interior paint
*Fenced backyard

NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary.payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,020, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 Liska Drive have any available units?
5844 Liska Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 Liska Drive have?
Some of 5844 Liska Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 Liska Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Liska Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Liska Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 Liska Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5844 Liska Drive offer parking?
No, 5844 Liska Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5844 Liska Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 Liska Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Liska Drive have a pool?
No, 5844 Liska Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5844 Liska Drive have accessible units?
No, 5844 Liska Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Liska Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5844 Liska Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia