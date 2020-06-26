5844 Liska Drive

Amenities

*2 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms townhome

*Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own private bathroom

*Half bathroom on ground floor

Living areas have ceramic tile flooring

*New carpet in bedrooms

*Kitchen offers all appliances, breakfast bar & pantry closet

*Eat-in-kitchen with bay window

*Brick corner wood-burning fireplace

*Living room and dining room combo

*Laundry connections off back patio

*Storage shed

*Plenty of closet space

*Fresh designer two tone interior paint

*Fenced backyard



NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary.payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,020, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,020, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.