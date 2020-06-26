5814 LeGrande Street W

Amenities

Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom on Westside! - Dont miss out on your opportunity to rent this newly renovated & spotless four bedroom house! The living room is spacious with ample lighting and ceiling fan. Kitchen has all new black Whirlpool appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, microwave range, and stove. The pantry has lots of shelving and is good size. The master suite has its own private bathroom with walk in shower and a walk in closet. Master bedroom is handicap accessible. This house also comes with a brand new washer and dryer. Laundry room is located inside of the house and is humongous and could make for an office or playroom. INQUIRE NOW!



CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW FOR A TOUR 9042349696!



Sorry, no pets.



$1195.00 + $10.00 admin = $1205.00 monthly



Michelle Sherrill

Realtor

Cell 904-234-9696

Michelle@centerbeamrealestate.com



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



