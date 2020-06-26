All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5814 LeGrande Street W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5814 LeGrande Street W
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

5814 LeGrande Street W

5814 Legrande St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5814 Legrande St W, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom on Westside! - Dont miss out on your opportunity to rent this newly renovated & spotless four bedroom house! The living room is spacious with ample lighting and ceiling fan. Kitchen has all new black Whirlpool appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, microwave range, and stove. The pantry has lots of shelving and is good size. The master suite has its own private bathroom with walk in shower and a walk in closet. Master bedroom is handicap accessible. This house also comes with a brand new washer and dryer. Laundry room is located inside of the house and is humongous and could make for an office or playroom. INQUIRE NOW!

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW FOR A TOUR 9042349696!

Sorry, no pets.

$1195.00 + $10.00 admin = $1205.00 monthly

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
Cell 904-234-9696
Michelle@centerbeamrealestate.com

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4966841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 LeGrande Street W have any available units?
5814 LeGrande Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 LeGrande Street W have?
Some of 5814 LeGrande Street W's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 LeGrande Street W currently offering any rent specials?
5814 LeGrande Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 LeGrande Street W pet-friendly?
No, 5814 LeGrande Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5814 LeGrande Street W offer parking?
No, 5814 LeGrande Street W does not offer parking.
Does 5814 LeGrande Street W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5814 LeGrande Street W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 LeGrande Street W have a pool?
No, 5814 LeGrande Street W does not have a pool.
Does 5814 LeGrande Street W have accessible units?
Yes, 5814 LeGrande Street W has accessible units.
Does 5814 LeGrande Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 LeGrande Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia