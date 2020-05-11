All apartments in Jacksonville
5812 Blackthorn Road

5812 Blackthorn Road
Location

5812 Blackthorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking




This delightful home located in Jacksonville FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 784sqft! Great Curb Appeal with lots of mature trees and carport! Open concept Kitchen and Living area. Upgraded fixtures throughout. All bedrooms are a nice size and functional. Backyard has a beautiful lg Mossy Oak Tree to enjoy while hanging outside. Come check out this great property! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Blackthorn Road have any available units?
5812 Blackthorn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5812 Blackthorn Road currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Blackthorn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Blackthorn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 Blackthorn Road is pet friendly.
Does 5812 Blackthorn Road offer parking?
Yes, 5812 Blackthorn Road offers parking.
Does 5812 Blackthorn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Blackthorn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Blackthorn Road have a pool?
No, 5812 Blackthorn Road does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Blackthorn Road have accessible units?
No, 5812 Blackthorn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Blackthorn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Blackthorn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5812 Blackthorn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5812 Blackthorn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

