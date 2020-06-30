5791 SANDSTONE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Enjoy all the conveniences of this move-in ready, impeccably kept 2-story, 3/3.5 townhome. This unique courtyard home is ONLY attached at the large 2 car garage. No neighbor noise! The unit features 3 Master Suites, each with it's own full bath - 1 down, 2 up plus a downstairs powder room. Features 10 ft ceilings, textured carpet in the common areas and in the 3 spacious bedrooms; ceramic tile in Kitchen, baths and foyer. Electric flat Top range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer and refrigerator are included. Plus, Screened porch in private courtyard area with paver covered walkway.