Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Wonderful townhouse! Beautiful wood laminate floors and carpet! Neutral decor and in perfect move-in condition.42 in spice maple cabinets and 18 inch ceramic tile in kitchen. Triple slider to patio, surround sound, vaulted ceilings! Spacious owners suite and bathroom with walk in closet. Bonus/loft room perfect for office or playroom. Guest bedroom and bathroom. Available immediately. Non smokers and no pets.