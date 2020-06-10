All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

5757 Norde Dr E

5757 East Norde Drive · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5757 East Norde Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5757 Norde Dr E · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3/2 Available at 5757 Norde Rd - This 3/2 with Florida sun room features a fenced front and back yard, a big front porch and double driveway. There is a separate dining room and living room, big kitchen equipped with all appliances, fridge, gas stove and dishwasher. There are beautiful hardwood floors, two mature, producing lime trees in back yard. This home has central a/c and w/d conn.

The stove and A/C run on gas.

DIRECTIONS: W on San Juan, L on Jammes, R on Harlow, R on 103rd, L on Moret, L on Norde

(RLNE5765553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Norde Dr E have any available units?
5757 Norde Dr E has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 Norde Dr E have?
Some of 5757 Norde Dr E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Norde Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Norde Dr E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Norde Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 5757 Norde Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5757 Norde Dr E offer parking?
No, 5757 Norde Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 5757 Norde Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Norde Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Norde Dr E have a pool?
No, 5757 Norde Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Norde Dr E have accessible units?
No, 5757 Norde Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Norde Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 Norde Dr E has units with dishwashers.
