5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym ceiling fan clubhouse ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

Home is in move-in condition. Located one block from the Cedar Hills Shopping Center in a quiet and established neighborhood with long term residents. Wall to wall carpet in all rooms except kitchen which has tile floor. 5 ceiling fans.15 x 8 utility room with countertop, cabinet and ample shelving. Spacious 30 x 18.5 covered back porch. 20 x 19 wood deck with bench. 2 storage sheds. Detached guest apt (375 sq ft) with full bathroom could be office, recreation room, exercise room, storage, etc