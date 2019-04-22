All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S

5747 Cedar Forest Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

5747 Cedar Forest Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
ceiling fan
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Home is in move-in condition. Located one block from the Cedar Hills Shopping Center in a quiet and established neighborhood with long term residents. Wall to wall carpet in all rooms except kitchen which has tile floor. 5 ceiling fans.15 x 8 utility room with countertop, cabinet and ample shelving. Spacious 30 x 18.5 covered back porch. 20 x 19 wood deck with bench. 2 storage sheds. Detached guest apt (375 sq ft) with full bathroom could be office, recreation room, exercise room, storage, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S have any available units?
5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S have?
Some of 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S offer parking?
Yes, 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S offers parking.
Does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S have a pool?
No, 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S have accessible units?
No, 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5747 CEDAR FOREST DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
