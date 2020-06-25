All apartments in Jacksonville
5727 Droad Street

5727 Droad Street · No Longer Available
Location

5727 Droad Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute 3/1 House on the Northside! - This home features a fully fenced yard with extra storage available in the provided storage shed. No Carpet! Hard wood floors through-out with tile in the bonus room area. Appliances include a full range/stove and refrigerator. Central A/C and Heat with Laundry room washer/dryer hookup. Well maintained home fully managed by Rental Partners. Our local office located in the Riverside area of Jacksonville is ready to get you into this home TODAY!

Rent is $785+$10 Admin Fee= $795 Total Monthly Rent

Small Pet Ok with owner approval and $250 Deposit

Application Fee is $60/Per Adult, gross monthly income must meet $2300.00 or higher, no evictions.

CALL 904-701-3276, Ext. 3

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL. 32204

(RLNE3746169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Droad Street have any available units?
5727 Droad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 Droad Street have?
Some of 5727 Droad Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Droad Street currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Droad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Droad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5727 Droad Street is pet friendly.
Does 5727 Droad Street offer parking?
No, 5727 Droad Street does not offer parking.
Does 5727 Droad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 Droad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Droad Street have a pool?
No, 5727 Droad Street does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Droad Street have accessible units?
No, 5727 Droad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Droad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5727 Droad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
