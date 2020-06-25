5727 Droad Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Cute 3/1 House on the Northside! - This home features a fully fenced yard with extra storage available in the provided storage shed. No Carpet! Hard wood floors through-out with tile in the bonus room area. Appliances include a full range/stove and refrigerator. Central A/C and Heat with Laundry room washer/dryer hookup. Well maintained home fully managed by Rental Partners. Our local office located in the Riverside area of Jacksonville is ready to get you into this home TODAY!



Rent is $785+$10 Admin Fee= $795 Total Monthly Rent



Small Pet Ok with owner approval and $250 Deposit



Application Fee is $60/Per Adult, gross monthly income must meet $2300.00 or higher, no evictions.



CALL 904-701-3276, Ext. 3



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL. 32204



(RLNE3746169)