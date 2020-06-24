All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5674 Bryner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5674 Bryner Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

5674 Bryner Drive

5674 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5674 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lexington Square Townhome - https://rently.com/properties/1631591?source=marketing

2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom townhome
Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs
Master bathroom has garden tub and ceramic flooring
Half bathroom downstairs
Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
Corner fireplace
Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs
Kitchen offers bay window eat-in area, all appliances, pantry closet, breakfast bar
Fenced backyard
Close to shopping, restaurants and NAS Jax

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE4678763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5674 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5674 Bryner Drive have?
Some of 5674 Bryner Drive's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5674 Bryner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5674 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5674 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5674 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5674 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5674 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5674 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5674 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5674 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5674 Bryner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia