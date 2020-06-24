5674 Bryner Drive

Amenities

2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom townhome

Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs

Master bathroom has garden tub and ceramic flooring

Half bathroom downstairs

Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms

Corner fireplace

Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs

Kitchen offers bay window eat-in area, all appliances, pantry closet, breakfast bar

Fenced backyard

Close to shopping, restaurants and NAS Jax



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



