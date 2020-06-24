5674 Bryner Drive

Amenities
Lexington Square Townhome
2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom townhome
Both bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs
Master bathroom has garden tub and ceramic flooring
Half bathroom downstairs
Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms
Corner fireplace
Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs
Kitchen offers bay window eat-in area, all appliances, pantry closet, breakfast bar
Fenced backyard
Close to shopping, restaurants and NAS Jax
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
