Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5653 Green Forest Drive

5653 Green Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5653 Green Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate plank flooring and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, black appliances, a pass thru to the dining area and an exit door to the the outside with a window to let plenty of light in. Master bedroom features double reach in closets. Master bath has a low entry tiled shower. Ceiling fans throughout the home to keep the air circulating and to help keep those power bills down. Large back yard that has privacy fencing and a shed to help with storage. Front is enclosed with chain link fencing. To view call 321-236-6009. To see more great homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com. This is a pet friendly home - call for details. Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided afte
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5653 Green Forest Drive have any available units?
5653 Green Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5653 Green Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5653 Green Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5653 Green Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5653 Green Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5653 Green Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5653 Green Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5653 Green Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5653 Green Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5653 Green Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5653 Green Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5653 Green Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5653 Green Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5653 Green Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5653 Green Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5653 Green Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5653 Green Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

