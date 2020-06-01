5653 Green Forest Drive

Amenities

Come home to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate plank flooring and cozy carpet in the bedrooms. Modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, black appliances, a pass thru to the dining area and an exit door to the the outside with a window to let plenty of light in. Master bedroom features double reach in closets. Master bath has a low entry tiled shower. Ceiling fans throughout the home to keep the air circulating and to help keep those power bills down. Large back yard that has privacy fencing and a shed to help with storage. Front is enclosed with chain link fencing. To view call 321-236-6009. To see more great homes visit our website at www.msrenewal.com. This is a pet friendly home - call for details. Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided afte

Contact us to schedule a showing.