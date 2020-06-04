5626 Bryner Drive

Amenities

•2 bedroom with 2 1/2 bathroom townhome

•Both bedrooms with full bathrooms are upstairs

•Stone wood burning corner fireplace

•Kitchen offers: white cabinets, pantry closet, breakfast bar, bay window eat-in area, ceramic tile flooring, new black appliances

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Half bath for guest is downstairs

•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors though out main living areas and bathrooms

•Fenced backyard

•Close to shopping, dining and NAS JAX



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.