5626 Bryner Drive

5626 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom with 2 1/2 bathroom townhome
•Both bedrooms with full bathrooms are upstairs
•Stone wood burning corner fireplace
•Kitchen offers: white cabinets, pantry closet, breakfast bar, bay window eat-in area, ceramic tile flooring, new black appliances
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Half bath for guest is downstairs
•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors though out main living areas and bathrooms
•Fenced backyard
•Close to shopping, dining and NAS JAX

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5626 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5626 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Bryner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5626 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5626 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5626 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Bryner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 Bryner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 Bryner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
