All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5624 Bryner Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5624 Bryner Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5624 Bryner Dr

5624 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5624 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and ready for immediate move in! This incredible two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome will quickly steal your heart with updated flooring, master bathroom, and kitchen! The living room has a ceiling fan and a stone wood burning fireplace with mantle to keep you comfortable and cozy all year round. Mix both meals and memories in the kitchen with upgraded tile backsplash and serving window through to the breakfast bar and living room to keep everyone connected. Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and updated bathroom with custom tile work and shower/bathtub combo. The private fenced backyard backs up to woods, creating a very peaceful atmosphere ideal for outdoor entertaining! Located in a fantastic Jacksonville neighborhood, it’s everything you’ve been searching for and so much more. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Bryner Dr have any available units?
5624 Bryner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Bryner Dr have?
Some of 5624 Bryner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Bryner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Bryner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Bryner Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Bryner Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5624 Bryner Dr offer parking?
No, 5624 Bryner Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Bryner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 Bryner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Bryner Dr have a pool?
No, 5624 Bryner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Bryner Dr have accessible units?
No, 5624 Bryner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Bryner Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Bryner Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia