5624 Bryner Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated and ready for immediate move in! This incredible two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome will quickly steal your heart with updated flooring, master bathroom, and kitchen! The living room has a ceiling fan and a stone wood burning fireplace with mantle to keep you comfortable and cozy all year round. Mix both meals and memories in the kitchen with upgraded tile backsplash and serving window through to the breakfast bar and living room to keep everyone connected. Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and updated bathroom with custom tile work and shower/bathtub combo. The private fenced backyard backs up to woods, creating a very peaceful atmosphere ideal for outdoor entertaining! Located in a fantastic Jacksonville neighborhood, it’s everything you’ve been searching for and so much more. Schedule a showing today!